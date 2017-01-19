Major boost for firefighters’ campaign

Firefighters from Buckingham Fire Station will be kayaking 80 miles from Buckingham to Huntingdon, in aid of The Cure CJD Campaign, after firefighter John Robinson’s wife Julie was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

And their fundraising total was boosted by £2,500 this week following a donation from Buckingham estate agent Ella Homes, bringing the current total to £6,259.73.

John and Julie are pictured, standing centre, with Mark Cruse and Mark Ayres of Ella Homes and the kayaking firefighters.

To support the fundraisers visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Buckingham-Huntingdon-Kayak

See the Buckingham Firefighters Public Group on Facebook