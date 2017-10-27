Man dies after collision between van and HGV in Buckingham

A man has died after a collision between a van and an HGV on the A421 yesterday lunchtime (Thursday).

At around 12.40pm yesterday there was a collision between a white Ford Transit van and a blue DAF HGV on the A421 between Buckingham and Milton Keynes.

The driver of the van, a 43-year-old man from Shropshire, died at the scene.

An investigation into the collision is being carried out by Roads Policing officers.

Investigating officer PC Richard Hinds said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicles immediately prior to the collision.

“Anyone who has any information which could help to establish the circumstances should contact police on 101 quoting reference 610 (26/10).”