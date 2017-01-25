Man sentenced after child sex offences in Bicester

A man has been sentenced to ten years and nine months in prison for child sex offences in Bicester and Hampshire in the late 1990s.

Thomas Nash, 70, from Fedamore, County Limerick, Republic of Ireland, appeared at Oxford Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, to be sentenced for 20 charges of sexual offences against children.

The offences took place at locations in Bicester and Hampshire between 1997 and 2001. They involved two girls who were between the ages of four and seven at the time.

Nash was charged at St Aldates Police Station in Oxford in May 2015. He later failed to surrender for a trial in May 2016 which led to a European Arrest Warrant being issued. He was then brought back to the UK, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Nash was convicted on January 12 of 16 charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years and four charges of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age.

He was sentenced yesterday to 10 years and nine months in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Gilbert from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Banbury said: “I am very pleased with the outcome. Finally he is where he belongs and the girls in this case can try to move forward with their lives. “Mr Nash failed to turn up for his trial in May 2016 which caused unnecessary stress for all involved. With the assistance of the Garda, Mr Nash was extradited to the UK and now faces a lengthy term in prison.

“On behalf of Thames Valley Police and the Child Abuse Investigation unit, I would like to thank the victims for their patience and for being so courageous in coming forward.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “This was a long campaign of sickening abuse and we hope Nash’s sentence sends a clear message that victims of non-recent abuse will be listened to.

“Nash probably thought he got away with his crimes but his victims have shown immense bravery in speaking out and helping to bring him to justice.

“Devious offenders like Nash will be held to account no matter how long ago the abuse happened.

“Support is always available through the NSPCC helpline 24 hours, seven days a week on 0808 800 5000.”