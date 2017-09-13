Management apologises over Lace Hill playground saga

After a summer of uncertainty, residents on Lace Hill have been told a playground on the estate will be repaired after developers issued an apology.

The play area, on the new development on London Road, has been out of action for the entire summer holidays, having been closed for maintenance in July.

A spokesperson, speaking on behalf of the consortium of developers who built the estate, said: “I would like to apologise for the length of time it has taken Chamonix, Ourselves and Kompan the Manufacturers/installers of the play equipment, to arrange the repairs required.

“We have now found a resolution to the situation and Kompan will be attending shortly to carry out the necessary replacements and repairs and we are hopeful the park will re-open soon thereafter.”

Petula Boddy, co-chair of the resident’s association, said: “This is good news although it will be believed when it happens.”

The park has been closed since early July after reports from residents of a number of faults. Families on Lace Hill are charged £180, on top of council tax, for the developments upkeep; a provision which includes the management of the parks.

Petula continued: “The resident’s will not be paying for shoddy work, it’s just ridiculous.”

“We don’t want to be a moaning association, we want to help build a community that comes together in a positive light, but this park is not fit for purpose.”

Charlie Clare, county councillor for Buckingham West, said: “I would like to thank the Lace Hill Residents Association for their tenacious work and was particularly pleased to attend their meeting, bringing all the county and district councillors together, as well as the Mayor of Buckingham, so that we can all work together to ensure that developers leave the site in tip-top condition.

“Not only have the developers failed to fix an relatively small issue with the apparatus for several months, but further investigations have shown that they didn’t give the playground enough care and attention when they originally built it.”

Charmonix were unavilable for comment in time.