Mastermind back on our screens but cracks in bid to become an Egghead

You may have spotted a familiar face on TV again as our Mastermind, Alan Heath, quizzed for the kudos of becoming an Egghead.

The chartered accountant who lives on Badgers in Buckingham with wife Heather, is the current Mastermind champion.

In episode one of Make Me An Egghead, Alan went head-to-head with Fifteen To One champion, Gareth Kingston, who is from Bedford.

The two champions of the series will win a regular place on the Eggheads team.

Alan won the first round on geography but was edged out in the next two – on history and films and TV.

It meant Gareth was supported by two Eggheads to Alan’s one in the final round as host Jeremy Vine took the quiz to sudden death.

Unluckily, the question on Thunderbirds – Alan’s specialist subject when he won Mastermind earlier this year – went to Gareth and he prevailed, going on to score 20 points after two minutes of quick-fire questions.

In 2012, Alan took on the Eggheads with Heather and daughter Kip, 27.