Mental health charity seeks volunteer

The Buckinghamshire Mind Older Adults Service urgently needs a volunteer to help deliver its Pippin Club service in Prestwood, near Great Missenden.

For over 100 years, Buckinghamshire Mind has been a trusted charity working to support and represent people with mental health problems living across the county.

Through a small, friendly group setting, the Older Adults’ Service provides support, companionship and stimulation through Pippin Club and also Park Club in Chesham.

The Older Adults Service is open to any older adults who need it, regardless of where they live, provided they have access to transport to get them to and from the service.

Pippin Club is held every Monday for people who have become isolated through dementia or memory loss.

Buckinghamshire Mind spokesman Julia Thornton said: “We now urgently need a volunteer to help with the delivery of the Pippin Club service in Prestwood.”

Contact Julia Thornton on 01494 771131 or julia.thornton@bucksmind.org.uk