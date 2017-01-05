Mini-memoir by former Buckingham girl

A former Royal Latin School student has published a mini-memoir.

In 1978 author Fay Knowles, who lived in Buckingham as a girl, took a trip to Scotland with her mother and two young sons, to revisit their Scottish roots.

During this 1978 journey, Fay scribbled notes and researched books and local brochures about the parts of Scotland they were exploring, while her mother, Joy McMurtrie Johanson, took the family on a tour of her old haunts.

Fay’s parents, Joy and Bill Johanson, owned and operated the former Saxby’s, a watch repair and jewellery store on Castle Street, Buckingham.

Thirty-nine years later, Fay has released The Scottish Connection: A Journey Back on Amazon as an e-book and paperback.

The fully illustrated book contains a wealth of information - Scottish ancestry, historical facts, genealogy, comparable 1978 prices, geographical descriptions, personal anecdotes, nostalgia and precious old photos.

This is Fay’s third published book.

For more information, see www.fayknowles.com