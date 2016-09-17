Mix 96 breakfast DJ Darren Scott ‘did not want a fuss’ about leaving

Aylesbury-based radio station Mix 96 is searching for a new breakfast presenter after Darren Scott left.

Listeners were informed on Monday that the DJ, who joined the station in 2011, had “moved on to pastures new.”

Mr Scott had not mentioned to listeners on Friday that it had been his last show.

Max Hailey, Mix 96 managing director, said: “Darren was keen not to make a fuss about leaving so we respected his decision.

“We wish Darren good luck in the future and thank him for everything he has done at Mix 96.

“Wes and Nia will be hosting the show while we recruit a new member of the team to Buckinghamshire’s biggest radio station.”

Mr Scott and fellow presenter Chris Maskery were forced to use Facebook Live to communicate with listeners last week after the radio station was hit by a power cut, which left the DJ’s unable to broadcast.