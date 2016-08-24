150 years of rail commemorated

A new exhibition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the railway that ran through Towcester has opened.

The Old Railway Exhibition at Towcester Museum celebrates the Stratford and Avon and Midland Junction (SMJ) Railway that ran through the town, connecting it to London and the Midlands.

Supported by the SMJ society, the exhibition features a fascinating display of SMJ artefacts, a large working scale model of Towcester Station and the old Lucas bridge, and photos of the steam engines that used to pass through the town.

So if you have memories of riding on the trains, visit the museum and learn about the SMJ and over 4,000 years of Towcester history.

Combine the visit with a tour of the permanent exhibitions, with lots for kids to do including dressing up in authentic period costume, a discovery trail following Dorum the rat, as well as crafts and games.

Admission is £1 for adults, chidren admitted free.

The museum has a shop for souvenirs, toys and gifts.

The museum is located in White Horse Yard opposite the Richmond Road car park (free) and is accessible for pedestrians from Watling Street.

Visit www.towcestermuseum.co.uk