Family inspired to ride tandem after son’s MS

A couple from Maids Moreton have completed a 100-mile ride on a tandem cycle in support of their son who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.

Roger and Melanie Goddard, aged 55 and 51, from Maids Moreton, took on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 challenge, raising funds for the MS Society after their son Chris, 25, became ill last year.

The couple were inspired to take on the e ride after their son Chris signed up for the challenge, and to date they have raised almost £1,600.

They were joined by other family members including Chris’ sister Rachel Walker and Mike and Francesca Entwistle as well as Chris’ best friend Dave Trotter.

Chris’ parents had a difficult time coming to terms with their son’s diagnosis.

His dad said it had been very hard seeing Chris deal with such a serious condition

Roger said: “It came completely out of the blue. Melanie and I were on holiday celebrating our anniversary when Chris went to A&E with pins and needles in his feet and lower legs. MS is so unpredictable, and the diagnosis was a big blow to our family.

“RideLondon was our family’s way of coming together to support Chris while also doing something special for the MS community. We know we can’t cure MS ourselves, but we can certainly help provide money that will help. We’re so humbled by the support we’ve received from friends and family.”

Chris, a keen cyclist, said: “The ride went well right from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford through the Surrey Hills and finishing in front of Buckingham Palace. I rode well right until the end, and managed to finish with a moving time of five and half hours.

“When I was diagnosed with MS, my neurologist encouraged me to do as much exercise as I could. Cycling has since become part of my lifestyle and it was lovely to share that passion with friends and family on the day. I honestly wasn’t expecting my family sign up as well. It’s taken me a while to come to terms with having MS, and it was reassuring having them there.”

Donations are still coming through for Roger and Melanie’s RideLondon challenge – sponsor them at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Roger-and-Melanie-Goddard.

If want to join 25,000 other cyclists in taking on RideLondon 2017 – secure a place with the MS Society at www.mssociety.org.uk/ms-events/prudential-ridelondon-surrey-100.

Enter the official RideLondon-Surrey 100 2017 ballot at www.prudentialridelondon.co.uk/events/100/entries