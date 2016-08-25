Have you seen missing Whiteleaf Centre attendee Jaimee who is believed to have gone to Paris?

A woman who left Aylesbury’s Whiteleaf Centre and boarded a train to Paris is the subject of missing person’s appeal.

Jaimee May, aged 33, was last seen at the centre, which helps people who suffer from mental illness, in Croft Road, Aylesbury, at around 9.55am on Tuesday,

She is known to have travelled by National Express coach from Victoria coach station in London at 1.30pm on Tuesday to Paris and is believed to have arrived at the Gare Du Nord in Paris at 10.15pm on Tuesday.

Jaimee is black, 5ft 8ins, and has short shaved hair. She was wearing a cream cardigan, black shorts, black trainers and may be carrying a grey or black rucksack.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Michael Anderson, from Buckinghamshire CID, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may be travelling to Paris, either on holiday or for business, who may use the Gare Du Nord to look out for Jaimee or to report anyone matching her description.

“Jaimee is not believed to have much money or access to the medication she requires so we are concerned for her welfare. Anyone who sees her should not approach her as she may become confused but instead should contact Thames Valley Police. We are working with our counterparts in France to locate her.

“If anyone in the UK is contacted by Jaimee please come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with any information about Jaimee’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 701 23/8 or call +44 1865 841148 from outside the UK.