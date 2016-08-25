Sponne School in Towcester celebrates GCSE success

Students at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating after achieving outstanding results in their GCSE exams.

Students not only attained high grades, but showing significantly greater progress than would be expected nationally from their starting points at the end of Year 6.

Thomas Massey, Luis Lopes, Ella Penn, Harry Mason, Elena Warner

Among the many delighted students celebrating today were James Odwell who gained 12 A* and one A grades, Tom Massey who gained 10 A* and three A grades, Elena Warner who gained nine A* and four A grades, Lucy Murphy and Laurie Neasham who both gained eight A* grades, Eleanor Rees who gained seven A* grades and Nick Green, Natalie Harris, Luis Lopes and Ame Wiles who all achieved six A* grades plus a number of other A grades.

In addition many others achieved multiple A* and A grades and over half of the students attained at least one A* and A grades.

This has helped to ensure that with regard to the new ‘Progress 8’ score the students this year have gained the best set of results at Sponne.

Progress 8 is the new national system being introduced by the Government to compare the progress of pupils over eight key subjects.

James Odwell who achieved 12 A* grades

Executive headteacher Dr Jamie Clarke said: “These are really outstanding results and we are all tremendously proud of all of our students who have done so well.

“What is particularly encouraging is that no matter what the starting point of the student, when they arrive at Sponne, they all grasp the opportunities to make exceptional progress.

“Along with the high A-level results last week, Sponne is maintaining the outstanding judgement made by Ofsted in 2012. Well done to all our students and their teachers in preparing them for their exams.”