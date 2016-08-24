Starring role in Annie for primary pupil

Talented young performer Carys Brown, a pupil at Buckingham Primary School, took centre stage in the leading role as Annie.

She gave two performances at the Deco Theatre, Northampton, on Saturday, August 20.

Carys, aged 10, joined many other girls to audition for a role in the Deco Summer Youth Project in April and was ecstatic when she learnt that she’d been given the leading role.

Carys has been dancing from an early age with the Starlight Dance Academy Brackley with principal Charlotte Boardman.

She has also been awarded, for the second year running, a dance bursary at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Her parents, Chris and Beth, from Whitfield, are very proud of Carys and have been supporting her with learning the script and the songs.

This ever popular show, set to an award-winning score including hits such as Tomorrow and Hard Knock Life, featured a cast of more than 60 talented young people.