What type of teacher-parent are you?

What type of parent are you?

What type of parent are you?

0
Have your say

Are you a drill sergeant, a worshipper, a skipper or a teammate? Experts have identified four types of parent when it comes to teaching their children how to DRIVE.

Goodyear have created a ‘parent personality’ quiz - so people can work out exactly which category they fall into.

But which type are you?

Back to the top of the page