Motorcyclist dies in crash on A413 in Aylesbury

A motorcyclist died on Saturday when a car collided with his bike on the A413 - and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

At around 11am yesterday (21/10) officers attended a collision between a silver BMW 216 car and a Ducati motorcycle on the A413 at the junction of New Road, Weedon.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Hardwick, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and was not injured.

The road was closed for four hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

An investigation in to the collision is being carried out by Roads Policing officers.

Investigating officer Sergeant Keith Rayner, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time. I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who stopped at the scene who has not yet spoken to police.

“Anyone who has any information which could help to establish the circumstances should contact police on 101 quoting reference 534 (21/10).”