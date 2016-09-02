Motorsport festival at country estate

A new motoring and motorsport festival takes place on the Claydon estate tomorrow, Saturday.

Cars in the Claydons will bring together competition and prestige cars within the private gardens of Claydon House, in Middle Claydon.

Headlining the displays will be an Audi R18 e-tron quattro, the type of car that won the 2013 Le Mans 24-Hour Race. Other Audis include a touring car once driven by Sir Stirling Moss.

Sport racing cars from the 1950s will line up alongside current GT race cars, with a number of vehicles that were driven by the late Neil Cunningham. Twenty motorcycle trials riders will compete for the The Claydon Cup. For full details and tickets, see claydonestate.co.uk.