Mum’s anger as missing dog’s microchip address is changed

A mum has spoken of her horror at discovering that a pet microchipping database had allowed a new owner to register her missing pedigree dog.

Tracy Dobbs’ beloved miniature schnauzer Mitzy went missing five years ago, and she reported this to the Petlog database, which is used by millions of pet owners as a way to keep their animals safe.

Mitzy still didn’t return and Tracy turned to Petlog again seven months later.

At this time Tracy, who lives in Steeple Claydon, says she was shocked to discover that Petlog had allowed a new owner’s details to be registered on Mitzy’s account, without her – the registered owner’s – permission.

Sadly Mitzy has never returned home, and Tracy has decided to speak out about her experiences after the firm agreed to investigate what has gone wrong.

Tracy said: “My understanding at the time was that should she be found or her microchip scanned then I would be contacted immediately.

“For this reason, that’s why it took me so long to contact Petlog for an update. I simply assumed that she had never been found.”

Mitzy was living with Tracy’s ex-partner at the time of the disappearance, but as the mum of two was the registered owner she should have been informed if any of the microchip details were changed.

Minature schnauzers are an expensive pedigree breed registered with The Kennel Club, and they cost around £1,500 from reputable breeders.

Tracy added: “When I became aware of Mitzy’s disappearance on February 20, 2012, I reported Mitzy’s missing/stolen along with all her documents.”

“I was shocked to be informed, seven months later the dog’s details had been changed on the Petlog system.”

“Over the past five years I’ve often wondered her where about’ and my children often bring her up in conversation and ask lots of questions that I’m unable to answer.

“It is now a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped unlike in 2011 when I had chosen to pay for Mitzy to be microchipped as a puppy thinking she would return back to me should she ever escape her lead.

“This clearly isn’t the case for me. I feel I have been let down by them.”

A Petlog spokesman said: “The Petlog team are currently working with Ms Dobbs on resolving this matter.

“As the investigation is currently underway, we are unable to comment further at this time.”