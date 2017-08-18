Mum's upset after ornament stolen from beloved son's grave

A cat statue has been stolen from the grave of a Buckingham man, who tragically passed away in 2015.

Peter Innes, who was 25 when he died in France two years ago, was lain to rest at the Brackley Road Cemetery in Buckingham, where his grave was decorated with three small cat statuettes.

Peter’s mother, Hilary Innes, made the discovery on August 15 whilst tending to her son's grave, noticing that one of the three cats was missing. A small solar light has also disappeared.

Hilary said: “The grave is a potent reminder that my son spent most of his life in Buckingham, before he was found dead in Marseille.

“The theft is rather stupid and the family are heartbroken that our son is no longer here to enjoy his life, family and friends. What type of person steals from the grave of a local family member?”

Mrs Innes attends her son’s grave regularly, tending to the grass, removing dead flowers and putting out new decorations.

This is what the cat statue looks like - if you know its whereabouts please call the newsdesk on 01296 619718 or return it to the graveside

The resin statuette, provided by a friend of Peter's, was nicknamed ‘Thor’ and placed on the grave to keep him company. It has been there for two years before it vanished.

Thor had recently been taken home by Mrs Innes and returned to the grave with a new coat of paint, having lost some of his shine in the two years he sat with Peter.

Mrs Innes continued: “Similar cats are available in local garden centres and can even be purchased online. They’re not expensive.”

“I’m not looking to find who was responsible for taking the cat, I would just like them to put it back for me.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the police through their online portal at www.reportonline.thamesvalley.police.uk