New group will help high-tech businesses

A new company has been formed to support the high-tech activity within a one-hour radius of Silverstone Circuit.

The formation of the new Silverstone Technology Cluster company follows a report from independent research and analysis specialists, SQW, identifying the area around Silverstone as a cluster exceptionally rich in high-tech engineering know-how and capability.

Silverstone Park developer MEP, Barclays, EMW, Grant Thornton, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Aylesbury Vale District Council, Cherwell District and South Northants Council came together to agree a business plan and set up the membership-based, not-for-profit company.

Brackley companies, TotalSim and KW Special Projects will join Silverstone Technology Cluster as the first full members and will advise the board from a high-growth company perspective.

The cluster appointed Pim van Baarsen as its chief executive officer.

He said: “I am delighted to accept this exciting new role for the region.

“I came to the UK 21 years ago, as it was clear then that it had an unbeatable high performance engineering sector. To now play a part in the development of this sector through the Silverstone Technology Cluster is a huge honour and one I greatly look forward to.”

For more, visit silverstone technologycluster.com.