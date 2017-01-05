New recruits for high-tech Brackley firm

A high-tech Brackley engineering company has appointed four new engineers.

KWSP integrates knowledge and technology from a wide range of disciplines, including motorsport, to deliver high-performance solutions to a range of sectors.

Matthew Packham joins the business as project engineer, and will specialise in the design and development of wind tunnels for high performance sport and motorsport applications.

Christopher Beard joins as an automation engineer.

Andrew Goodhead joins as a graduate engineer.

Peter Hellawell, an aerospace engineering student from Manchester University, has joined the team on a one-year placement as part of his four-year course.