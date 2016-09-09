New stories about teddy cop

A new series of stories about a teddy bear cop are set to be released if enough people pledge the money to fund it.

The Torsobear series is the brainchild of comic book author Brett Uren and it centres around Detective Ruxby Bear, a teddy bear-cum-police officer.

Mr Uren, from Aylesbury, launched the series two years ago through Kickstarter, a funding platform for creative projects.

A second series of stories followed and now Mr Uren is hoping for more public support to fund the final collection of tales.

The latest collection of stories centres around a murder case in an imaginary city of toys called Toyburg that spirals into a web of corruption.

Torsobear Volume Three called ‘Back on the Blocks’ was launched via Kickstarter on September 1.

Anyone who pledges in the first week will get a special sketch from the creator on the inside front cover of the book, in addition to any other rewards for their pledge level.

The basic pledges for the book alone are £6.50 (digital price), £20 (hard copy price) or £10 (if you have already pledged volumes one and two).

If you have referred five friends who pledged there is a special offer where you can get volume three in the series for free.

Contributors from Bucks include Jon Scrivens, Faye Harmon, Grainne McEntee and Matt Rooke, while some of the 30+ art and writing staff from across the books hail from countries including America, Argentina and the Philippines.

Mr Uren has written some of the stories within the 120 page book including The Dearly Deflated, Just a Walk Down The Blocks, And The World Smiles Without You, Through The Eye Of The Needle and Childish Things.

Speaking on Monday Mr Uren said: “Our target is to raise £3,500 by the end of the month and with 26 days left we have achieved 21% of our target so I’m confident.

“We worked out that if 0.01% of the population of Aylesbury Vale pledged we would be funded immediately.”

The idea for the comic book series started on a night out and Mr Uren said he has been blown away by the success of the books so far.

He said: “I had done horror stories previously but I wanted to do something similar which people could talk about with their kids.

“I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.” To pledge and for more details visit www.kickstarter.com/torsobear.