New volunteers needed for historic home

Are you looking for a new challenge?

Do you enjoy meeting people and sharing your passion for history?

Then why not volunteer at Stowe House?

The Stowe House Preservation Trust is looking for new volunteers to join its team as visitor experience assistants, meet and greeters, tour guides and buggy drivers.

Stowe House Preservation Trust was created in 1997 to fundraise, restore and open Stowe House to the public for the benefit of the nation.

The trust works closely with its partners Stowe School and the National Trust, to open the house to the public throughout most of the year.

Volunteers are on hand to assist visitors throughout their visit and help to support the visitor experience team in the day-to-day running of Stowe House.

No prior experience is required to join the team as all volunteers are given a full induction and training to help them settle into their chosen role.

The front-of-house roles suit someone who has an outgoing personality and who enjoys talking and interacting with the public.

Volunteers at Stowe House can expect a welcoming and enjoyable volunteering experience, a full induction and training with ongoing support and regular volunteer socials including coffee mornings, trips and seasonal events.

One volunteer visitor experience assistant said: “The Stowe House volunteers are a great group to work with and have an infectious enthusiasm for the property.

“New volunteers are made welcome and all are happy to share the wealth of knowledge they have.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, or who would like to find out more about the role, can email volunteer@stowe.co.uk or call 01280 818002.

See www.stowehouse.org