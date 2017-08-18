Northamptonshire man caught and fined for trying to offload waste on to supermarket

A Northamptonshire resident has accepted a £150 fixed penalty fine after dumping two black bags of general waste into a supermarket recycling bin.

On Thursday, May 15 an environmental enforcement officer from South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) witnessed the man placing the black bags into a wheelie bin, designated for recycling, at Waitrose in Towcester.

The enforcement officer recovered the bags and upon inspection found it contained clothing, vehicle keys, addressed paperwork and other general waste.

The man voluntarily attended an interview at the SNC offices where he admitted the offence and accepted a fixed penalty notice.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services said: “Fixed penalty notices for fly tipping are £250, but this gentleman benefitted from an early payment discount.

“We can’t, and wouldn’t want to have enforcement officers on every corner, so people need to be aware if they are caught red-handed we will not be overlooking an offence such as this.”

Details of household tips and ways to manage household waste, can be found on the SNC website, alternatively call 01327 322344 to discuss any problems you might have.