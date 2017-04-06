Northamptonshire schoolgirls get their big break in Easter Aladdin pantomime

Two county schoolgirls have been offered senior roles in the Easter panto, Aladdin, at The Deco theatre in Northampton.

They made such a big impression in their lead roles in a junior production at theatre last year that they were approached to perform in their first senior roles.

Daisy Ward, from Brackley, and Tayla-Jayde Sherman, from Northampton, were spotted when they appeared in the production of Annie last summer.

Tayla-Jayde appeared as a dancer in five Deco pantos and her progress, and the potential the casting staff saw in Daisy, led to their offered roles in Aladdin, which runs from April 7-9.

They will perform alongside panto favourites Nick Cochrane, David McClelland and Colin Ridgewell.

Fifteen-year-old Daisy, who will play Princess So Shy, said: “I am delighted to be given this role.

“For both me and Tayla-Jade it’s our first senior role in a professional production, and it’s not only going to be great fun, but it gives us a chance to work with, and learn from, such talented performers as Nick, Colin and David, who are all brilliant in Panto.

“All the cast and staff have been so kind and helpful, they’re all great fun, and we’re loving every minute of rehearsals.”

Tayla-Jayde, 14, who will play The Royal Courtier, said: “I’m just so excited. It was such a big thrill to be offered this roles, and it’s going to be a great experience for me.”

Tickets for Aladdin – there are five performances over the three days – can be bought via the box office between 10am and 4pm, on 01604 491005, or at http://thedeco.co.uk/event/aladdin-easter-spectacular/