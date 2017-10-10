Nice to scare you! Brucie scarecrow tribute wins top prize in Maids Moreton

A tribute to Bruce Forsyth has won first place at a scarecrow designing competition.

The hay-stuffed effigy was the talk of Maids Moreton when the village held their annual Scarecrow Festival, this year celebrating ‘Great Britons,’ on October 7.

Beating 22 other scarecrows to the punch, Brucie has now been moved into St. Edmunds church where he attended the Harvest Festival service.

Barbara Bulfin, who, alongside her husband Brendan and children Erin, 10, and Tom, 8, constructed the late Sir Bruce, said: “We heard about the competition and thought Bruce Forsyth was a Great Briton and everyone loves him, so it would fit in with the festival theme.”

“My husband Brendan carved the head and face from a block of polystyrene and we used one of his old suits for the outfit. We tried to make him into his ‘thinker’ pose and our children had great fun helping to paint the face and stuff him with straw.”

A scarecrow depicting William Shakespeare, crafted by the Price family, came in 2nd place, whilst one of Jessica Ennis-Hill by the children of Maids Moreton School came in third.

King Alfred, David Bowie, Lord Nelson, John Cadbury, Margaret Thatcher, Edwina Curry, Charlie Chaplin and Mo Farah all made appearances.

Buckingham’s girlguiding groups, the Rainbows and Brownies, also worked together on a tribute to Olave Baden-Powell, wife of the founder of the scouting movement and Britain’s chief scout in 1918.

Barbara added: “We moved here six months ago and the village has been very welcoming. I’ve met some lovely people at the church coffee mornings.

“It was lovely to hear everyone’s comments when they saw him outside our house. We cycled around the village to see all of the scarecrows, to see the competition and they were all fabulous.

“It was good to see so many people walking around Maids Moreton - I think they raised over £400 for the church path appeal.”

The scarecrow festival has been running for over 12 years, with the church providing the public maps of the village marked with the locations of the scarecrows.

Those who take the tour then decide who will be victorious, allocating points to their top three displays which are then tallied up by organisers.

But would the models do the job of shooing away crows? Georgie Christopher, a long-serving member of St. Edmunds Church, certainly thinks so. She said: “Definitely. They’re all pretty scary, Brucie would scare me for real wherever he was.”

“All of the scarecrows were just brilliant, and it was a successful day all round. We provided tea and cake, but we ran out of cake for the first time ever - there were so many people.”

