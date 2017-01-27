One in ten Brits never have a good morning

One in ten Brits reckon they NEVER have a good morning - and a quarter seldom enjoying more than two good mornings a week, a study has found.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults also revealed skipping the first meal of the day can come back to bite you throughout the day.

More than half the people who miss breakfast say it makes them more irritable and less able to concentrate.

And for four in ten it means they are more likely to have a bad day, with almost 90 per cent believing their morning sets the tone for their entire day.

People responding to the survey by belVita Breakfast admitted they were twice as likely to help someone out if they have a good start to the day (52%) compared to a bad start (23%).

And four in ten (39%) are more likely to wish someone else a ‘good morning’ if they’ve already been wished one themselves.

Nine in ten Brits also believe a good morning is contagious.

Daniel Kessler, for belVita Breakfast, said: “A good morning can set you up for the entire day and can be shared with those around you, which is why we’ve launched belVita Breakfast’s Good Mornings campaign.

“Our research shows that good mornings really are contagious and the simple act of eating a balanced breakfast can make all the difference to our mornings and the mornings of those around us.”

Women are likelier to pay a compliment if they’ve had a good start compared to men (52% compared to 39%).

Writer and teacher Dr Stuart Farrimond said: “We know that having a good morning sets us up for a positive start to the day but unfortunately they might not happen as frequently as we’d like.

“The research conducted by belVita Breakfast shows that having breakfast in the morning can be a step towards putting this right by setting us up for the day and increasing both our mood and performance.”