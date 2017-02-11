FARMING MATTERS: Growing heritage variety vegetables

Bad weather in southern Europe has caused a shortage of some vegetables on the supermarket shelves which could continue well into the spring.

So Stephen Bulmer, head chef at the Green Dragon Eco Farm near Quainton is turning to heritage and traditional Buckinghamshire vegetables as a way to ensure the farm and its cafe will have fresh seasonal produce across the year.

With the farm’s gardeners and other local producers he is planning the new year vegetable production with varieties that have not been commonplace in recent years. These include the Crown Prince Pumpkin and the Jerusalem Artichoke.

Mr Bulmer said: “There are some fantastic varieties of vegetables that we can grow locally, which taste great in dishes from soups to gratins to salads.

“We’re seeing a revival of interest in varieties that used to be better known in Buckinghamshire, and we want people to be able to access these vegetables easily, or even start growing their own.

“We know how important it is to try and eat more fresh produce, and planting vegetables that we will use as soon as they are harvested means they will be at their freshest, healthiest and tastiest.

“Growing locally means we are also supporting our regional economy and community.”