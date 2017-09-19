Over £4,000 raised for Northamptonshire family hit by house fire

Generous fundraisers have rallied round to raise £4,751 for a Towcester family after a 'devestating' house fire has left them 'with nothing'.

The incident happened on Bickerstaffes Road in Towcester on Friday, 15 September.

The semi-detached property was taped off by police.

Within just three days, 194 people have managed to raise £4,751 - £249 off the £5,000 goal - set by page coordinator, Lisa Mansell.

Social media user, Melissa Mayes said on Facebook: "I'm just writing to say the biggest thank you to every single person for your kind words, generosity and thoughts.

"We have been completely inundated with items and they're still coming thick and fast! We have run out of room to put them all in my house and family friends house... in the kindest way, we want to ask if it's possible to hold on to them for the meantime as we have no idea how we will get through it all and still have room for more.

"We will be sure to post if we know what we need because let's face it... everybody is being so kind and clearly wishes to help."

Since the incident, Waitrose has offered to pledge groceries to the family and hair and beauty salon, IMAGESbyjoanna has offered a free facial treatment to ladies of the family, who are current clients.

To donate, click: https://www.gofundme.com/c2k62d-help-a-local-family