Owner sought after remains of small dog found in the gardens at Stowe

The remains of a small Yorkshire terrier type dog have been found at Stowe - and an appeal has been launched for the owner to come forward.

It is believed that the little dog must have been lost during a walk at the historic house and grounds over the weekend - and the remains were found this morning.

Vets 4 Pets in Osier Way, Buckingham now has the body of the pet, which is believed to be a terrier-type, and will scan it for a microchip in a bid to contact the owner.

If you are the owner or know who the dog belongs to please contact Vets 4 Pets on 01280 825510.