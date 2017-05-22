PICTURE SPECIAL: A fun day out for all the family at Stewkley’s country fayre

There was fun for all the family at the Stewkley country fayre yesterday (Sunday).

Thousands of people descended on The Grange on a warm and sunny day for a host of activities and entertainment.

Stewkley Country Fayre - Emily Axten-Blackwell (aged nine) tackles the climbing wall

Musical entertainment was provided by the Winslow Concert Band, the Hemlock Morris Dancers and clog-dancing group Tappalachian while pupils from St Michael’s School in Stewkley did country dancing and drumming.

There were stalls selling everything ranging from second hand books to tools while animals ranging from hounds to alpacas and Aylesbury ducks were on display.

A dog show ran through the afternoon, while other activities included crazy golf, children’s go-karts and a climbing wall.

Stewkley Country Fayre - Winslow Concert Band perform

Stewkley Country Fayre - the Hemlock Morris Dancers perform

Stewkley Country Fayre - crowds enjoy the entertainment in the main arena

Stewkley Country Fayre - Lacemaker Rosemary Masters demonstrates her craft

Stewkley Country Fayre - the raffle draw at the Florence Nightingale Hospice stand

Stewkley Country Fayre - William Grace (3) and dad Michael