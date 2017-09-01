PICTURE SPECIAL: A quacking day out at the University of Buckingham that went swimmingly well in the end

The annual Buckingham duck race proved a great success in and out of the water when it took place at Tanlaw Mill yesterday (Thursday).

Contestants brought their best rubber racers along to the event, which took place at the third time of asking following two postponements due to the weather.

University of Buckingham's annual duck race down the river at Tanlaw Mill. Pictured, decorated ducks waiting to be judged

Rubber ducks were on sale at the campus branch of Santander, the Students’ Union and from the university’s main reception in Yeomanry House throughout the month, with the proceeds of every £2 purchase going towards the University of Buckingham Supporting Overseas Schooling fund.

Racing conditions were glorious as the plastic competitors took to the water, with no dark clouds to ruffle any feathers.

The Mayor of Buckingham Jon Harvey joined the Vice-Chancellor of the University Sir Anthony Seldon in officiating the ‘best dressed’ competition before the race, where ducks were painted and decorated to impress.

Food and drink were available with a barbecue, ice cream and a few special ‘Fluffy Duck’ cocktails.

University of Buckingham's annual duck race down the river at Tanlaw Mill. Pictured, student Jordan Amadi-Myers has his head examined by Psycology teachers Kirsty Lowe-Brown, Margaret Tilley and Dr Gill Hill

The duck race was won by duck number 83 which belonged to Vi Russell.

Live music was provided by Red Tape Riot while other activities included the chance to learn more about the University of Buckingham’s psychology lab and Play Your Cards Right.

The Supporting Overseas Schooling initiative finances volunteer work abroad, and has been running since 2008.

University of Buckingham's annual duck race down the river at Tanlaw Mill. Pictured, winner of the duck race number 83 held by owner and trainer Vi Russell

University of Buckingham's annual duck race down the river at Tanlaw Mill. Pictured, Play Your Cards Right with Helen Adams