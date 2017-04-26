PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham school hosts football fun day with MK Dons players

Four Milton Keynes Dons players visited the Royal Latin School in Buckingham as part of a football roadshow event last week.
Ben Tilney, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Oran Jackson and Connor Furlong attended the event in advance of the club’s Buckingham Big Day - where residents in the Buckingham postcode area where able to take advantage of discounted tickets to the Dons match with Sheffield United.
Dons marketing executive Oliver Stephenson said: “We had more than fifty children at the event and they took part in shooting, passing and other skills drills before playing some five-a-side games.
“We were very pleased to continue our partnership with Buckingham.”