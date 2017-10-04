PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham toddlers have fun aboard new-look playbus

One of Buckingham’s toddler groups is moving from the bus lane to the fast lane, after hosting a special soft-play double-decker and celebrating the launch of an extra session.

Gawcott pupil receives her poetry prize

The Buckingham playbus in action

One of Buckingham’s toddler groups is moving from the bus lane to the fast lane, after hosting a special soft-play double-decker and celebrating the launch of an extra session.

Lace Hill Tea and Tots, who now hold playgroups for mums and kids on Mondays and Fridays at the Lace Hill Community Centre, launched a new activity morning on September 29.

The new session will feature bouncy castles, ball pits and plush playing-blocks, provided by Sunshine Softplay.

Organiser Shelli Louise said: “The new session will run on three Fridays in the month and will feature all the soft-play facilities, whereas the Monday morning will be more of a general drop-in toddler group.”

A child enjoys the ball pool on board the playbus in Buckingham

Toddlers attending the Monday session have not missed out on the fun, however, thanks to a well-received visit from a special double-decker bus, which has been adapted to allow little ones to clamber around inside and even sit in the driver’s seat.

The bus can accommodate 18 children at a time, and Shelli hopes to bring the service back soon.

She said: “We’ve done a lot of research and we try to give the parents what they request.

“What we’d really like is for someone to help fund us, as providing all of this can be quite costly.”

A child sits in the driver's seat of the playbus in Buckingham

Friday’s session will run from 9:30am to 11am.

Parents are asked to pay £3.50 for one child, £1.50 for extras.

For more information, contact the centre by emailing lacehillcentre@buckingham-tc.gov.uk.