PICTURE SPECIAL: Bucks Best Kept Village presentations

Villages across Aylesbury Vale were presented with their trophies for their successes in the Bucks Best Kept Village competition on Saturday September 16.

The judging panel toured the county presenting villages with their trophies and enjoyed lunch at Stewkley Village Hall midway through the day.

Bucks Best Kept Village presentation - Oving

Pictured within this story are the presentations in Cuddington, Oving, Winslow and Stewkley.

Cuddington received the Morris Cup, which is awarded to villages with a population of between 500 amd 1500 and the Sword of Excellence as the best overall winner.

Oving received both the Community Trophy and Gurney Cup for small villages, Winslow received the Michaelis Cup for small towns and Stewkley received the DeFraine Cup for villages with a population of between 1500 and 3000 people.

Other villages to receive prizes on the day were Chalfont St Peter and Hanslope.

Bucks Best Kept Village presentation - Winslow