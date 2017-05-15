PICTURE SPECIAL: Bucks WI feel the force as they welcome stormtroopers to AGM!

Bucks WI welcomed stormtroopers and other special guests to their annual general meeting at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on May 4.

As well as the stormtroopers the WI also welcomed broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and Aylesbury Crown Court judge Francis Sheridan.

Bucks WI members at their annual meeting

Other speakers at the event, one of the highlights of the WI calendar in the county, was Lindsay Bosewell, CEO of Fareshare and artist and illustrator Rose Hill of Rose Hill Designs.

Activities included craft-making, stalls giving members the chance to do shopping and a raffle for Dip for Denman - a bursary to go to a Women’s Institute college in Marcham, Oxfordshire.

More than 600 members from Women’s Institutes across Bucks attended including Ivinghoe - which this year marks 100 years since its founding.

To celebrate this achievement their members were presented with a cake made by Jenny Street, Bucks Federation chair.

The chair of Bucks WI Jenny Street (left) presented a celebratory cake to a representative from Ivinghoe WI

Photos from the day courtesy of Betty Furner.