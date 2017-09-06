PICTURE SPECIAL: Miles Nottage and his band hit a high note at Leckhampstead’s Music on the Green

An evening of rhythm and blues clearly struck a chord with the people of Leckhampstead on Saturday September 2.

The charity event at the village green was well attended and raised £1,000.

Music on the Green featured a headline performance from Stowe School teacher Miles Nottage and his rhythm and blues band, which raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Organiser Zoe Jones said: “We were very lucky with the weather.

“It was absolutely fantastic and everybody had a wonderful time.”

Guests were treated to a full bar and had the choice of ordering a picnic through the organisers, or bringing their own.

The funds will be split equally between the charities.

