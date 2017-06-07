PICTURE SPECIAL: The Great British Dog Walk at Stowe

Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in this year’s Great British Dog Walk event in Stowe.

Organised by the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the event at Stowe is one of 20 walks taking place around the country.

Hearing dogs event - The Great British Dog Walk at Stowe

The walk began at New Inn Farm in Stowe and was launched by newly-appointed Buckingham mayor Jon Harvey and the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People mascot.

All those that booked were given a free doggie bandana and as the pictures from our photographer Derek Pelling show it was a dry and warm afternoon and ideal for a stroll with your pet in the countryside.

Hearing dogs event - The Great British Dog Walk at Stowe

Hearing dogs event - The Great British Dog Walk at Stowe