Picture Special: Youngsters let their imaginations run wild at Stowe summer camp

A summer camp for children who like to let their imaginations run wild is taking place at Stowe School all this week.

The camp is being run by Terrie Howey of Red Phoenix and Storytelling Productions.

Stowe School Summer Camp. Local children during a play workshop with, back left, Elin Norrish, assistant and back right, Terrie Howey, tutor, of Red Phoenix Storytelling and Production

The group of eight to 13-year-olds are being tasked with writing and performing their own piece of drama.

They started the week with a wander around the grounds of Stowe House to give them some inspiration.

The theme of the production is Lost Forest.

A spokesman for Stowe School said: “The children have been sharing stories about their holidays to help them generate characters.

“Most of them didn’t know each other before the start so this is a really good team-building exercise.”

The final performance is due to take place on Friday 25.