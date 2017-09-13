PICTURES: Northamptonshire village steps back in time for World War weekend event

Stoke Bruerne was transformed for the annual Village at War Weekend event, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in vintage style beside the Grand Union Canal.

There were speeches from key wartime figures such as Winston Churchill and Field Marshall Montgomery, historic boats, singers, jive dancers, fashion parades, military and civilian vehicles, skirmishes, as well as living history groups and re-enactors playing their parts as spivs, air raid wardens, the Home Guard, and foreign soldiers.