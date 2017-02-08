Players get ready for latest panto

Members of the Launton Village Players are getting ready for this year’s pantomime, Jack & Jill & The Beanstalk.

The show takes place in the Cooper School Performance Hall from Thursday to Saturday, February 16 to 18, with matinees at 2.30pm and evening performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 for adults and £5 for children, from the Katharine House Hospice Shop, in Market Square, Bicester, and Launton Post Office.

Last year’s panto raised over £7,100 for local, national and international charities.

Pictured from left are: front, Miles Penhallow as Arthur, Scott Houston as Jack and Cathy Procopiou as Martha. Back, from left: Marcus Lamb as Dame Pennywise and Lesley Watson-Burn as Ms Moneybags

For more information, see www.launtonvillageplayers.org.uk