Playgroup’s high-tech new ‘toy’

Buckingham Pre-School Playgroup has a new ‘interactive board’ to help children develop their phonic, numeracy and literacy skills as well as introducing them to technology and helping their co-ordination.

Jamie Robinson, whose daughter Gracie attends the school, is a member of Wineslai Lodge of Freemasons.

He applied to the Bucks Masonic Centenary Fund, which donated the full cost of £2,000 for the interactive board.

Once fitting was complete, Jamie constructed a cabinet to protect the screen when not in use.