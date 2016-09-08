Poignant reason for fundraising art show

An art teacher is opening her studio next weekend for an art exhibition in aid of Katharine House Hospice, after one of her students was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Elaine Marston has taught drawing and painting in the Brackley area for 10 years.

The exhibition will be open from 7pm to 9pm on Friday September 16 and 10am to 6pm on Saturday September 17 at Elaine’s studio at Unit 3, Glebe Farm, Turweston.

A percentage of the sales of the artwork will be donated to the hospice, to help towards the purchase of art therapy supplies.

There will also be refreshments and a raffle.