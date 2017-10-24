Police looking for man who may have information about assault

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man who could have vital information in connection with a GBH incident in Bicester.

The incident took place on Monday, October 16 at about 1.40am at the Saxon pub in Sheep Street, Bicester.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was assaulted by an offender.

It is believed a glass was used to assault the victim.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his forehead, nose and mouth and was taken to hospital for treatment where he required plastic surgery. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Abigail Sharman, based at Bicester police station, said: “This was a serious assault which has left the victim with serious facial injuries, for which he has required surgery.

“I would like to speak to the man in this image, as he could have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If you know this man, or have any knowledge as to his whereabouts, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference 43170275041, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.