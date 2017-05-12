Aylesbury and Buckingham general election candidates unveiled

The candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Aylesbury Vale have been announced.

Six candidates have been nominated to contest the Aylesbury constituency at the general election on Thursday 8 June. The Buckingham constituency has four candidates.

The nominations for the parliamentary elections are (in alphabetical order):

Aylesbury:

Mark Trevor Bateman (Labour Party);

Steven Michael Lambert (Liberal Democrat);

David Roy Lidington (Conservative);

Kyle Arron Paul Michael (Independent);

Coral Rose Kathleen Simpson (Green Party);

Vijay Singh Srao (UKIP).

Buckingham:

John Bercow (The Speaker seeking re-election);

Brian James Mapletoft (UKIP);

Scott Raven (Independent);

Michael John Sheppard (Green Party).

The verification and count for the general election will be held on Thursday 8 June at the Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, starting at 10.30pm. The results will be declared by the Acting Returning Officer, Andrew Grant, Chief Executive of Aylesbury Vale District Council.

There is still time to register to vote; the last date for registrations is 22 May. The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on 23 May.

To register to Vote, visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote?gclid=CLm65OSC6tMCFUe17QodWdoMzQ

For more information about the elections, visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/elections