Ever fancied trying parachuting but afraid of heights...? The Army have the perfect thing for you at Silverstone this weekend

The British Army is holding an engagement event at Silverstone Circuit, Towcester on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April where local people seeking a challenge, adventure or training either in their spare-time or as a full-time career can find out about a wide variety of paid opportunities.

Visitors will get the chance to try virtual reality headset technology which allows people to see what it’s like to try a parachute jump or drive a Challenger 2 battle tank, take a selfie in a Lynx helicopter and tanker and see what a field kitchen looks like. Local soldiers will also be talking to visitors and answering questions about their roles in the Army Reserve and Regular Army.

A number of different Army Units/Corps will be involved, including 2 Operational Support group, RLC, 6 Regiment Army Air Corps, 104 Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and 167 Catering Support Regiment Royal Logistic Corps and the Regular Outreach Team. These Army Units/Corps are recruiting, and offer a wide variety of paid opportunities to anyone seeking a challenge and adventure or training in their spare-time.

WO1 Malcolm Mooney, Royal Logistics Corps, will be at the event and said: “I would recommend a career in the Army to anyone who is looking to gain valuable life skills, and trades that can be transferrable; I have had lots of new experiences and met lifelong friends that I have a real bond with.”

Sgt Michael Bradshaw, 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, will be at the event and said: “We want to challenge visitors to consider how they can become better versions of themselves through a career in the Army.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to meet soldiers and ask any questions they have about Army life, and about the varied roles the soldiers carry out. Various types of Army equipment, such as a Lynx helicopter, Recovery vehicle and virtual reality headsets will be at the event to demonstrate the variety of roles available”.

The Army’s new recruiting campaign ‘This is Belonging’ calls on people to take their ambitions to do more for good causes to the next level and sign up for adventure and travel opportunities to achieve worthwhile things that are unthinkable on your own.

The British Army has supported humanitarian missions in many countries, such as Sierra Leone and regularly supports the UK by providing emergency response assistance, for example by helping victims of flooding.