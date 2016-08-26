Post a sweaty selfie to remember Nicki Waterman and join the fight against cancer

A woman who lost a family friend to a brain tumour is calling for people to post sweaty selfies of themselves on social media to raise awareness and join the fight.

It comes after celebrity trainer Nicki Waterman lost her battle with an aggressive brain tumour and her family launched the #sweatyselfie campaign.

Denise Van Outen, Tamzin Outhwaite and Emma Bunton have already posted their sweaty selfies for Brain Tumour Research, the charity which was founded by Padbury woman Sue Farrington Smith in 2009.

And the charity’s campaign executive, Robyn Barnett, 34, who lives in Candleford Court, Buckingham, wants more Vale people to join in and donate £3 to the charity.

She said: “I am posting mine in memory of my dear family friend Josh, a much loved and missed dad.

“I talk on the phone and often meet people who have been diagnosed with brain cancer, including my neighbour’s friend.

“It’s hard to understand why such a minimal amount is allocated to research into brain tumours.

“Please post a sweaty selfie, nominate some mates to do the same and send a donation in memory of Nicki, or for someone you know who has been lost to a brain tumour or is still fighting. Then text donate SNAP53 £3 to 70070. It’s that simple.”

Mrs Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research said: “The devastation caused by a brain tumour for both the patient and their loved ones makes people feel helpless in the face of it.

“We are full of admiration for Nicki’s family who want to turn their tragic loss into something that will make a difference to those 16,000 people diagnosed with a brain tumour every year. I know Nicki will be proud.

“Brain Tumour Research whole-heartedly backs the #sweatyselfie campaign.”

Mrs Farrington Smith met Nicki at Speaker’s House in March, courtesy of John Bercow, and described her as a ‘courageous and beautiful woman, taken far too soon’.

Brain Tumour Research is the only national charity dedicated to funding research into this form of cancer. It supports the UK’s largest collaboration of laboratory-based brain tumour scientists, working across a network of four centres of excellence in London, Plymouth and Portsmouth.