Power to the carnival, thanks to community grant

Brackley’s youth, volunteer, community and performing arts groups will be heard loud and clear during this year’s town carnival, with the help of a Community Grant from South Northamptonshire Council.

The Brackley Community Carnival on Saturday June 10, is a showcase for all the community groups in the town, including nurseries, schools, youth groups and clubs.

They take part in a walking parade through the town ahead of a funfair and arena displays in the grounds of Magdalen College School.

This year’s event is supported by a £750 grant from the council to help buy an electricity generator to power lights and audio systems on the day.

The council’s chief finance officer Paul Sutton said: “The benefit of raising awareness of community groups in Brackley is justification in itself for this grant.

“But carnival organisers also support some of the other wonderful community events in Brackley, like the motorbike festival and Christmas carols on the Piazza.

“In this case a relatively small grant will continue having a positive impact over many years and for a wide range of reasons.”

For many years, the carnival has been run by volunteers as a not-for-profit event and aims to be a springboard for charities and businesses in the town.

Carnival organising committee chairman Mark Stopps said : “We are very grateful for the help and assistance we receive from our local councils and businesses, without which the carnival would not happen.

“But it’s not just about money. Our councils don’t drown us in red tape. Things have to be right, but they are there to help, not hinder.”

For more information on this year’s carnival or to volunteer for the organising committee, visit the website brackleycommunitycarnival.org.uk

Council community grants are available to any not-for-profit organisations in or associated with the district.

Visit www.southnorthants. gov.uk/grantscommunity.htm or email Katie.Arnold@south northants.gov.uk