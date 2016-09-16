Pre-school appeal to land £12k Tesco grant and build learning hub in Buckingham garden

Every little helps for young pupils as they bid to secure a grant of £12,000 to transform their garden into an all-weather learning facility.

Padbury Pre-school is hoping to land the cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – are being awarded to green space projects.

The pre-school’s Budding Explorers project will re-develop the existing garden, which becomes too muddy to use over winter months, into an ‘inspiring and stimulating ‘environment.

It will feature an all-weather play surface, a bug hotel, mud kitchen and a greenhouse made from recycled bottles. The children will also be able to plant and grow wild flowers and vegetables.

Lucy Read, from the Padbury Pre-school Committee, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Tesco to receive a grant to re-design our garden as this will have a hugely positive impact on the children’s experience of our pre-school.

“Our project focuses on caring for our environment, sustainability, physical activity and most importantly fun for our children.

“Please do vote for us in store so that we can create an outstanding garden.”

Voting is open in stores from September 26 to October 9.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.