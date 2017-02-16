Prestigious award for tireless charity fundraisers

Two tireless fundraisers have been recognised with a prestigious award from a national children’s disability charity.

Deanshanger residents Elly Hance, aged 63, and Rosemary Skinner, 58, have received the Special Mention Award from Newlife, which provides specialist equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illness in the UK.

They were presented with the award by Prof Michael Patton, the charity’s medical director, at a ceremony last Thursday.

With the support of dozens of friends, family and local villagers, the determined pair have raised almost £11,000, which has helped Newlife provide vital specialist equipment for 11 disabled children in Bucks and Northants over the last two years.

Elly and Rosemary are both members of Deanshanger’s Holy Trinity Church and have inspired the congregation to follow in their footsteps and support Newlife.

Their varied fundraising ideas range from jewellery and card making to creating wooden ‘fairy doors’ and pyrography.

Other fundraising events have included a car wash, a sponsored walk, jewellery sales and a sing-athon.

Newlife’s national volunteer manager, Kevin Lowe, said: “It was such a wonderful awards event and we were humbled to be able to show Elly and Rosemary just a little of how much they mean to us and what a difference they are making to the lives of very special children.”

Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help local disabled children can contact Kevin Lowe on 01543 439927 or email klowe@newlifecharity.co.uk