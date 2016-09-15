Pride as Scouts unveil new community hub

The Scouts have a new home after the long-awaited hut and community centre was officially opened at a special ceremony.

The £100,000 Embleton Way hub was opened on Saturday by the chairman of Aylesbury Vale District Council, Jenny Bloom.

It will be the new home of the 3rd Buckingham Scout Group which has been based in Adams Close,Buckingham, for more than 30 years.

What was a disused pavilion has been transformed into a hall and a meeting room complex for use by Scouts and community groups.

Peter Frohock, group scout leader said: “A special thank you goes to all those parents and friends who have worked so hard to bring us to this point – on time. The transformation of this building is incredible. We now have a centre that we can all share in and a new HQ for our aspiring youngsters to enjoy and take pride in.”

The 3rd Buckingham Scout Group chairman Graham Ellis said: “This is a fantastic achievement brought about by the belief and support of so many organisations like AVDC, WREN and the Scout Association.”

He also thanked Newport Pagnell Construction, Oakpark, Abbott Fire and Paul Ketteridge.

The centre will open to community groups from the New Year once the kitchen and meeting rooms have been refurbished.